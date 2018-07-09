New Jersey Prosecutor: Arrest Made in Attack on Sleeping Kids

TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey say a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of two neighborhood children while they slept.

Jason Laughlin, a spokesman for the Camden County prosecutor's office, says 31-year-old Osvaldo Rivera, of Camden, was arrested Sunday afternoon. Rivera is in jail awaiting arraignment.

Six-year-old Dominick Andujor was stabbed to death early Sunday inside his home in Camden. Authorities say his 12-year-old sister also was critically wounded, her throat slit, as she slept in another room. She is hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. The hospital won't discuss her condition, citing privacy concerns.

Authorities say the children were being watched by a 14-year-old girl when the attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. She was unharmed.