New jobs to be added in Glasgow and Cole Camp

GLASGOW, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Economic Development today announced that 45 new jobs will be added at Phoenix Manufacturing over 2 years after Illinois-based Turnkey Processing Solutions acquired the company along with its operations in Glasgow and Cole Camp.

"More and more companies are seeing the value that comes with being a part of Missouri's strong manufacturing industry," said Mike Downing, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "The world wants what Missouri makes and our record export sales are indicative of the high quality Missouri-made products produced throughout the Show-Me State. We are pleased to have Turnkey Processing Solutions enhance our manufacturing portfolio as well as create jobs in these communities."

Turnkey Processing Solutions is a bulk material handling and mineral processing company. They also makes end products for air pollution control, asphalt production and tanks for liquid and dry storage, and also offers custom industrial fabrication for parts used in a wide range of other companies’ end products, for example, water treatment and food services products.

Job openings all relate to industrial fabrication and president and general manager of Phoenix Manufacturing Dave Bartel says this move helps more than the company itself.

"We are pleased to continue and expand our role in the community," Bartel said. "This is truly a win-win for the community at large and for Phoenix Manufacturing."

The Missouri Department of Economic Development also offered a strategic economic incentive package that the company can receive if it meets strict job creation criteria. This incentive package is intended to assist Phoenix Manufacturing with its growth.