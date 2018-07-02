New judge named for accused Hailey Owens killer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A new judge has been named to hear the trial of a man suspected of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl.

Craig Wood was charged with kidnapping, rape and first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. Prosecutors said he grabbed her off the street as she walked home, sexually assaulted her and shot her in the head. Her body was found in Wood's home.

The 47-year-old defendant was scheduled to stand trial in Springfield in front of a Platte County jury.

The Springfield News-Leader reports retiring judge Dan Conklin recused himself from the case this week, and the case was assigned to Judge David Jones.

Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty if Wood is convicted. A trial date had not been set as of Friday.