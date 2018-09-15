New Law Allows Military Spouses who Relocate to File for Unemployment

JEFFERSON CITY - A new law passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor went into effect yesterday, allowing the spouse of an active member of the military to be eligible for unemployment benefits if accompanying the spouse in the event of a military transfer.

Due to military families moving from base to base, many non-military spouses may have to leave their employment due to a military transfer. Since the spouses quit their employment to move with a spouse, they are ineligible for unemployment benefits.

"This new law recognizes that spouses of military service personnel who must quit their jobs due to a military transfer are not quitting voluntarily but for the good of our nation," says Department Director Larry Rebman. "With this new law, the state is recognizing the sacrifices of military families who are relocating."

House Bill 136 was sponsored by House Representative David Day, of Dixon. Rep. Day serves as Chairman of the House Veterans Committee. Prior to this new law, military spouses were not able to collect unemployment in Missouri if they left their job to travel with their spouse to a new duty station. Missouri is the 39th state to allow military spouses to file for unemployment benefits until they find full-time work.

Based on 2010 figures, this new law will provide benefits to more than 200 military families a year. For more information or to file for unemployment benefits, visit www.moclaim.mo.gov.