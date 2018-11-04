New Law Hits Local Sex Businesses

8 years 2 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 28 2010 Aug 28, 2010 Saturday, August 28, 2010 8:26:49 PM CDT August 28, 2010 in News

COLUMBIA - A new law limiting sexually-oriented businesses like strip clubs and adult stores went into effect Saturday, and several local businesses are already feeling the effects.

The law bans full nudity and alcohol in strip clubs, and requires all adult businesses to close by midnight.

Several such businesses have adjusted by letting workers go.

Laid-off employee LJ Kellermann says the law cuts to the heart of the businesses' ability to make money.

"There's definitely going to be a big hit in business considering now that now we have to be closed on what was pretty much peak hours before. Its not the type of business that usually, you know, is a nine to five type business. We usually have peaker hours later at night," Kellermann says.

Governor Nixon has said he does not want state funds coming from adult businesses.

Kellermann says she thinks Missouri lawmakers are trying to impose their morals on the state.

