New Law Requires Schools to Prove Adequate Education
JEFFERSON CITY - A new law requires school districts to inform the state if they're providing students an adequate education. But it has been largely ignored by schools, many of which are part of a lawsuit claiming the state isn't adequately funding public education. The law took effect in August, and the state education department asked districts to respond in December. The requirement applies only to districts below a certain property tax levy, which is more than half of the state's 524 school districts. Only 16 have met the state requirement, and all say they're providing an adequate education. If districts say they're NOT providing an adequate education, the law establishes that the inadequacy is a result of a lack of local taxpayer support.
