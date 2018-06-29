New leadership in store for Hickman football

COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies are coming off a rough 2013 campaign in which the team finished with a 3-6 record including an 0-4 mark on their home turf.

The Kewpies lost many of their players to Battle High School last season. 2014 marks a new beginning, however, as head coach Arnel Monroe said he has more than 50 additional players currently preparing in practice.

Even though Hickman Football is not returning many experienced players, Coach Monroe is confident that new faces will be able to step up.

"We'll be rebuilding but we don't make that an excuse," Monroe said. "We expect to go out and be competitive just like we did last year."

Senior wide receiver Sam Smith and senior running back Cameron Wright are looking forward to bringing some leadership along with a different outcome this season.

"Last year we had a lot of good players but no one really stepped up and proved to be a definite leader," Smith said.

"We've been kind of held back after the past couple years but now it feels good to step up to the plate and get our chance," Wright said. "Like Sam said, we've been working our tails off competing against each other."

Hickman will face Christian Brothers College High School in its opening game Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.