New live-stream app may improve long voting lines in the future

BOONE COUNTY - The central voting polls at the Boone County Government Center were live all day long on Tuesday to those on Twitter.

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren was trying out a live-stream through the new Periscope app that allowed all of her twitter followers to see what was going on at the polls in real time.

The idea stemmed from having a lot of complaints about long lines during the last presidential election. She thought to use the Periscope app after reading a newspaper article. To her knowledge, the Boone County polls are the first in the country to try it.

"I started playing with it thinking this is what I need. [Something] where I can watch what's going on in my polling place," Noren said.

The feeds showed voters walking into the polling place at two different angles checking in to vote but made sure not to show people voting.

Though Noren had some technical issues with the app and setting up the iPads she used to run the feeds, she foresees the live-streams benefiting both herself and the voters on elections days in the future.

"If I know I've got people waiting forty-five minutes at one polling place, and I've got some extra workers sitting around at another, then I can reallocate resources during the day," Noren said.

Her ultimate goal is to have live-streams running at all major polling places in the area by the 2016 presidential election.