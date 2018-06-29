New Look Cardinals Clicking as They Return Home

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 12 2012 Apr 12, 2012 Thursday, April 12, 2012 6:51:00 PM CDT April 12, 2012 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- So far, the St. Louis Cardinals are doing just fine without Albert Pujols. And they don't seem to miss Tony La Russa, either.

The World Series champions are off to a nice start heading into Friday's home opener against the Chicago Cubs. During their impressive 5-2 start on the road under new manager Mike Matheny, the Cardinals have gotten plenty of clutch hitting and pitching.

The Cardinals lead the National League with a .301 average and their 12 home runs, 37 runs and .371 on-base percentage were the best in baseball through Wednesday's games. David Freese and Rafael Furcal are hitting above .400, Kyle Lohse is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and Jake Westbrook didn't allow an earned run in his first outing.

Adam Wainwright will pitch in the home opener, opposing the Cubs' Jeff Samardzija.

