New MAP testing scores still don't show consistent results

JEFFERSON CITY - The MAP scores from last spring for Missouri were released on Wednesday. The results show that students across the state performed at 62.9 percent proficiency in English, which met the threshold. But there was only a 46.8 percent proficiency in mathematics.

2016 was the second year that MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) has been implemented, but changes ahead mean there won't be a way to track scores consistently.

The legislature passed a law in 2015 that means four new tests will be administered this spring.

Specific numbers cannot yet be released, but on September 29, the local school districts will come together and release specific school leveled results and show school comparisons.

New English and math assessments were administered in 2016, but there were no changes made to science assessments.

Groups of students are broken down between those who are a part of Super Sub Groups and students who are not.

Super Sub Groups are students who are Black, Hispanic, have disabilities, are English language learners or are low income students.

The scores are from students across Missouri from third through eighth grades.