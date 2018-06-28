New Marketing Effort Seeks to Aid St. Louis' Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louisans think their hometown is a pretty cool place, even if the rest of the world isn't so sure. A new marketing effort hopes to tap into the ideas, and the money, of everyday residents to better market the city.

The marketing firm Elasticity is behind the effort called Rally St. Louis, which debuts this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rally will to market St. Louis through a variety of ways - from Web videos to statues to a festival.

The idea originated from a blog post Elasticity's Aaron Perlut wrote a year ago for the Forbes website that was a retort to frequent stories and studies about St. Louis' problems. Perlut laid out a modern-day marketing approach to turning around the city's image.