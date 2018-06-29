New Mayor Knew About Former Ashland Mayor's Departure

ASHLAND - Despite a handful of city resignations lately, Ashland mayor pro tem Gene Rhorer said the former mayor's resignation does not come as a surprise.

Rhorer officially announced former mayor Michael P. Jackson's resignation at Tuesday night's city council meeting in Ashland.

He said the resignation did not surprise him, he had known Jackson would be taking a retirement package.

KOMU 8 News spoke with the city clerk before the meeting. She told us Rhorer had said to not talk before the meeting.

Other city employees sitting in on the meeting also said they were not allowed to comment.

This is the fifth city leader to resign in two months.

Jackson told KOMU 8 News he was leaving to move out of state, not because of city problems.