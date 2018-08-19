New Medicaid Program Begins

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Missouri's reshaped Medicaid program begins under the new name Mo HealthNet this week, but not everyone is happy with the change. Governor Blunt signed legislation in July creating healthNet. The program emphasizes healthy living and restores coverage to some of the thousands who lost it because of budget cuts two years ago. Blunt applauds the program for what he calls innovative solutions to health care needs. But Laura Ahner of the Missouri Progressive Vote Coalition says HealthNet continues to lock out more than 100,000 people cut from Medicaid in 2005. At a news conference today in St. Charles, people who rely on Medicaid told stories of rising costs and dwindling services.