New Medicaid Program Begins
ST. CHARLES (AP) - Missouri's reshaped Medicaid program begins under the new name Mo HealthNet this week, but not everyone is happy with the change. Governor Blunt signed legislation in July creating healthNet. The program emphasizes healthy living and restores coverage to some of the thousands who lost it because of budget cuts two years ago. Blunt applauds the program for what he calls innovative solutions to health care needs. But Laura Ahner of the Missouri Progressive Vote Coalition says HealthNet continues to lock out more than 100,000 people cut from Medicaid in 2005. At a news conference today in St. Charles, people who rely on Medicaid told stories of rising costs and dwindling services.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
in
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
in
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
in
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
in
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
in
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24.... More >>
in