New Mental Health Chairman

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Mental Health Commission has picked the former superintendent of a St. Joseph psychiatric center as its chairman. Ron Dittemore was first appointed to the commission in 2005 but had to resign when he was tapped to be the Mental Health Department's interim director from July 2006 through January 2007. Governor Blunt reappointed Dittemore to the commission in February 2007. Dittemore led the state's Northwest Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center and retired in 1999. He had worked for the department for 33 years. The Mental Health Commission selects the Mental Health Department's director. Commissioners also advise the director.