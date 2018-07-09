New Mexico Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - A 45-year-old New Mexico man has drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Water Patrol says John Matelski of Clovis drowned Tuesday afternoon after he went off a water slide into the lake in Camden County.

KSSZ reports that Matelski came up out of the water after going off the slide but went back under and did not resurface.