New Missouri Abortion Law Could Provide Unique Court Test

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri has a long history of having its abortion-related laws challenged -- and sometimes overturned -- by courts. A measure set to take effect next month that would force abortion clinics to comply with regulations governing medical outpatient clinics could be the latest to test judicial precedent. Abortion providers say it will be costly to comply with the new rules and could force some clinics to close. Anti-abortion groups say the change will protect the health of women. Abortion rights advocates say the law is the first to restrict clinics providing abortions early in a pregnancy. Most restrictions have focused on abortions later in a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri is considering whether to file suit.