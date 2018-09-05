New Missouri Coach Haith to Meet Students

Source: The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - New Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith has spent his first month on the job looking for new recruits and traveling the state to meet boosters. Now, Missouri students get their turn.

Haith and his new crop of assistant coaches will meet with students beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the campus student center. Members of the Mizzou Cheer Squad, the Golden Girls dance troupe and mascot Truman the Tiger were also lined up for the end-of-semester pep rally.

Haith was hired last month after seven years as head coach at Miami to replace Mike Anderson, who left to become head coach at Arkansas.

