New Missouri court fines, sex ed laws set to take effect

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Numerous new Missouri laws are set to take effect Friday, ranging from caps on traffic fines to changes in sex education.

Cities won't be able to collect as much money from traffic fines and court fees under a new law capping certain traffic fines and limiting city revenue collected from those fines and fees.

The law was prompted by the fatal police shooting in Ferguson last summer. Residents there said using police to collect revenue through traffic fines adds to the mistrust of law enforcement.

Also, public schools must now include information about the dangers of online predators in sexual education, and liquid nicotine used for electronic cigarettes must be in child-proof packaging.

Another new law allows motorcycles and trailers to mount license plates vertically, not just horizontally.