New Missouri law ends Kansas City wage hike, bans others

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Kansas City plans to drop a proposed worker pay increase after Missouri lawmakers recently banned higher local minimum wages.

The city attorney said Thursday that he's recommending repealing a proposed hike to $13 an hour by 2020.

The Republican-led Legislature earlier this week overturned Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the ban, meaning cities now can't raise local minimum wages above the state minimum.

Local minimum wages higher than the state's current $7.65-an-hour minimum in effect before Aug. 28 still are valid. Kansas City elected officials adopted a raise but it wasn't effective yet.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay signed an ordinance for an incremental hike to $11 an hour by 2018 on Aug. 28.

A spokeswoman confirmed the city is moving forward with plans to implement the new ordinance.