New Missouri law expands who can get order of protection

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Victims of rape and sexual assault can get orders of protection against their assailants under a new Missouri law.

The law takes effect Friday. It expands who can file and receive orders of protection.

Former law allowed domestic violence victims and victims of stalking to receive protection orders.

The new law also broadens what constitutes stalking to include unwanted activity directed toward members of a victim's household.