New Missouri Law Raises First Amendment Questions

JEFFERSON CITY- The new Missouri law that regulates social networking between teachers and students officially goes into effect August 28, but not without some debate first. Groups like the Amercian Civil Liberties Union of Eastern Missouri are questioning whether the Amy Hestir Student Protection Act meets First Amendment criteria. They say the new law breeches freedom of speech and association and will file a legal action if Missouri legislators don't alter it.

Most teachers and lawyers agree the intent behind the law is good which is to help make sure there is no improper sexual conduct between teachers and students. Teachers can still publically use social networking sites with students just so long as it is not private or exclusive.