New Missouri law to let some Medicaid recipients save more

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri seniors, the blind and those with disabilities will be able to save more but still qualify for Medicaid health care under a new law.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed the legislation Thursday.

The current limit is $1,000 in assets for an individual and $2,000 for married couples. That will double when the expansion takes effect in July 2017 and will continue to increase yearly. When fully implemented in 2021, individuals can keep $5,000 and married couples can save up to $10,000.

The Missouri Department of Social Services estimates about 10,000 more people will qualify for benefits by 2021, although the Republican bill sponsor disputes that.

The idea is to allow people to save more for emergency expenses.

The legislation does not include a broad Medicaid eligibility expansion sought by Democrats.