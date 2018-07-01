New Missouri Residence Hall Approved

COLUMBIA (AP)- The University of Missouri's board of curators has approved construction of a five-story residential hall on the Columbia campus.

Construction of the dorm, which will have 330 beds, is expected to start next summer. It is scheduled to open in April 2015.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the new hall is in response to continued growth in enrollment.

Freshmen are required to live on campus. And chancellor Brady Deaton says there's a growing waiting list of upper classmen who want to live on campus.

The budget for the project is $28.4 million. Most of the funding will come from revenue bonds.