New Missouri State Exercise

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Senate approved a bill last week that would designate the official state exercise as the jumping jack. All the bill needs is Governor Nixon to sign it into law.

Columbia Public Schools PE curriculum coordinator Patty Cornell said her classes utilize a variety of exercises, and the jumping jack being the state exercise won't mean students will do more of them.

"The important piece of it is that it brings the importance of exercise to the general public," Cornell said. "They like to move, they like all of the locomotive skills, skipping, galloping, running."

Mallory Dischert, a yoga instructor with Wilsons Fitness, takes her dogs for runs at Stephens Lake Park. She agreed exercise is important.

"I think it's important for the government to step in and teach these young kids how to live a healthy active lifestyle," Dischert said. "But I think the government has to tell them about it first for it to do anything."

Missouri has 26 official state symbols, ranging from the state fossil to the state tree nut. You can check out the other state symbols on the Secretary of State's website.