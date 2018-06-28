New Missouri Symbols

Missouri has two new state symbols -- the crayfish and three-toed box turtle. Governor Blunt signed bills today making the crayfish the official state invertebrate. The box turtle is the official state reptile. Both animals were championed by school children, some of whom came to the Capitol today to witness the bill signings. Missouri already has more than 20 official state symbols.