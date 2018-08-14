New Missouri website speeds results of background checks

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri school districts will be able to obtain the results of background checks more quickly thanks to a new website.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's enhanced Missouri Automated Criminal History Site recently was launched. Districts are being trained this summer on how to use and access the secured website.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that getting the results of background checks used to take weeks in the past for districts. The new system allows districts to get them online within a matter of minutes.

Another layer of the system, expected to be fully operational by early 2016, is designed to quickly alert districts if a current employee has been arrested or charged with a crime