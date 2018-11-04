New MO Coach Unleashes Full-Court Press

Mike Anderson, 46, coached at the University of Alabama-Birmingham for the past four years, leading the Blazers to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons. He called his teams' style of play "the fastest 40 minutes in basketball."

"If you ever see me in a fight with a tiger or a bear, you better help that bear and the tiger," Anderson said. "You'd better help them out. That's just me. Well, if you watch my basketball team, that's the same mindset. We're going play up-tempo basketball that's entertaining, but not only that. It's going to be winning basketball."

Anderson was 89-41 at UAB. He is the 16th permanent head coach in the history of MU men's basketball, and is the first black head coach in any Mizzou sport.