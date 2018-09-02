New Mo. GOP Chair Plans More Aggressive Approach

JEFFERSON CITY - The new chairman of the Missouri Republican Party wants the GOP to be more aggressive in promoting its message and more sophisticated in reaching out to voters.

Ed Martin said Tuesday that the party needs a better database of voters, so candidates and volunteers can know what issues matter to people when knocking on doors or making phone calls. He says Republicans also need to do a better job of defining their opponents in the Democratic Party.

Martin became party chairman Saturday by ousting incumbent David Cole in a close vote. Martin lost the attorney general's race last November and previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress.

Democrats have portrayed Martin as an extremist and pointed to controversies from his tenure as chief of staff for former Gov. Matt Blunt.