New Mo. House committee to study House operations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House is creating a committee to study itself.

House Speaker Tim Jones says he has formed a new committee to examine the operations of the House of Representatives and recommend potential changes to the way it conducts business.

The panel will have a long name: The Interim House Committee on Legislative Institutional Infrastructure and Process.

It will be led by Rep. Dwight Scharnhorst, a Republican from St. Louis County.

Jones says the House needs "an honest assessment" on everything from its operating rules to its administrative polices and its workplace conditions for staff and lawmakers.