New Mo. Jail Offering One-Night Stays

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The newest place to stay in downtown Jefferson City opens for business next month, and the management is offering a grand-opening special: $30 for a one-night stay with dinner, breakfast and your own private cell. Every guest will get a free booking photo and a complimentary "Cole County Jail" T-shirt.



The invitation comes from the Cole County sheriff and the county commission to mark the opening of the new sheriff's office and jail. The building is located across from the courthouse in Missouri's capital city and was built at a cost of about $30 million.



The ribbon-cutting takes place the morning of July 15, and adults can book their one-night stay for July 15 or 16. It's anyone's guess how many people will check in, but there's plenty of room -- the jail can house nearly 200 inmates.