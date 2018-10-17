New mobile pantry in Jefferson City provides fresh foods for those in need

COLUMBIA- A new mobile pantry location through The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will open Wednesday afternoon providing fresh foods to the Jefferson City community.

The Boys and Girls Club on 1105 Lafayette Street will have a refrigerated truck outside from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

It will carry fresh produce, dairy products and other perishable foods, which some are calling "foods to encourage."

"Because it's a refrigerated vehicle that means we can stock it with those really wholesome foods, what we consider to be foods that encourage, that have the greatest nutrition," said Lindsay Lopez, Executive Director of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

According to Lopez, some areas in the city may not be able to have a brick and mortar location. The mobile pantry provides an alternative option.

“We try to meet families where they’re at. A lot of families struggle with transportation or access to bricks and mortar pantries and with a mobile pantry we’re able to bring the healthier products closer to their doorsteps," said Eric Maly, Director of Programs at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

According to Lopez, each previous mobile site serves between 150 and 200 families, and she expects similar numbers today.

This mobile pantry will be the fourth in Jefferson City and the sixth in Cole County.

To get food, visitors will need a proof of residency and their social security card for identification. Lopez said these won't be tracked.

The food bank will distribute food from the Jefferson City location every third Wednesday of the month from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.