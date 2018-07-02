New MU Neuroscience Center Uses Collaborative Research for Treatment Studies

COLUMBIA - There are millions of neurons in the human brain. Soon, millions of new ideas will flow in labs of a new neuroscience center at the University of Missouri Medical School.

The seventh floor of the medical school houses the lab, which has a variety of rooms for lab work, animal observation and surgery, and student study.

Directing the lab is Dr. Douglas Anthony from the Center for Translational Neuroscience. Anthony stresses the significance of various MU science departments working together to improve treatment of diseases and disorders. These various departments include neurology, psychology, pathology, neurosurgery, biochemistry, biology, and anatomical sciences.

Most importantly, ICATS director Dr. Jamal Ibdah says, is the amount of resources the collaborative lab work provides. There are "intellectual resources, material resources, and space resources to come up with the best discoveries that ultimately can be translated to humans."

A $2 million grant from the federal Department of Energy funds the lab, which uses neurological studies from the different departments to pinpoint human disorders, such as Alzheimers and sleep apnea.

Mahesh Thakkar, researcher and director of a sleep lab in the Truman Veterans Hospital at MU, plans to contribute his neurological research on sleep to aid other studies at the Neuroscience Center.

Researchers like Thakkar can obtain permanent lab space in the center or use it temporarily to research.

Dr. Jiankun Cui, a research assistant professor who oversees the center's daily activities, says, "We provide the sevices to save the scientists time for some critical experiments, for example, like a stroke or primary culture."

Essentially, researchers believe the Neuroscience Center may be MU's contribution to advancement in the field of medicine. Ibdah says, "This center, as it relates to neurology and brain disorders, will be a great asset for us moving forward at MU."