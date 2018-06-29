New MU Vice Chancellor for Human Resources appointed

Image courtesy of MU News Bureau.

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley has appointed a new Vice Chancellor for Human Resources.

According to a press release from the MU News Bureau, Patty Haberberger will start in the position on Aug. 1. She will replace Jatha Saowski, who has been the Interim Vice Chancellor for Human Resources since Dec. 2014.

Haberberger is currently the Vice President of Human Resources at St. Louis University. She has held other human resources positions at Kelley Services, Inc. and Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

While she worked at SLU, Haberberger streamlined hiring processes, used technology to automate paper forms, compared staff compensation to other companies and collaborated with health care professionals to approach employee well being.

“This experience will bring a new perspective to Mizzou at a time when we are experiencing significant change in the human resources field. She is an MU alumna and we are very excited to welcome her back to campus,” Foley said.

Haberberger received a bachelor of science degree in business administration when she graduated from MU.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve the Mizzou community,” Haberberger said. “MU is an amazing institution, and I’ve met many people who are very passionate about Mizzou; they love being here, and they love the institution. I’m looking forward to building on a great foundation and creating a workplace culture that strives for continuous improvement, high performance and excellence in service delivery.”