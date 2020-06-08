New Names For Alleyways

Public discussion began September 20 on naming the city's downtown alleyways in an effort to increase downtown pedestrian traffic. For about 45 minutes at a planning and zoning commission meeting, several Columbia residents debated whether it should be Mcquitty or Nowell or a whole slew of other historic Columbia names.

As it stands right now, these were the proposed alleyway names that would affect the five east-to-west alleyways in question. All of those current names were suggested by the historic preservation commission. Now aside from the names specifically, the development of these alleys brings up a whole different set of implications involving alleyway development. That possible development has some Columbia residents happy and not necessarily too concerned about what the city decides to name the alley.

"I think they'd be a betterment to the city to dress them up a little bit and give them a name," Former Columbia Mayor Robert Smith. "It's just another way to kinda make the downtown even more interesting."

Before this goes any further, the name suggestions would have to meet Joint Communication's approval for safety and consistency reasons. And beyond that, officials will have to decide if the word "way" or "alley" is the best suffix to designate each alley. It's will come to final city council vote on October 15.