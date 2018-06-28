New Numbers on Missourians' Health Reform Attitudes

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Foundation for Health surveyed Missourians about the specific ballot measure "Prop C,"measure to exclude Missouri from nationally mandated health care. 54 percent of those surveyed said they do not support the health reform law, but those numbers dropped to 49 percent when potential voters heard specific provisions of the law.

The most popular measures include 68 percent in favor of keeping their current insurance, 62 percent in favor of health insurance tax credits for small business, and 56 percent in favor of covering pre-existing conidtions.

In comparison, a national poll from ABC and The Washington Post shows opinions much closer, with 47 percent in favor of health reform, 48 percent opposed, and 5 percent with no opinion.