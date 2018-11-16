New Online Complaint Form

The Attorney General's office announced this week that it is now accepting online complaints. However, workplace discrimination should not be reported online.

Dustin Loyd said he liked his job until his boss crossed the line.

"I realized exactly that the guy was just short-handed and lied to me because he needed me to come in, so he just lied to me and told me I was on the schedule and it just made me instantly furious," Loyd said.

Loyd said if he had an easy, anonymous way to report his boss, he would have.

"Yeah if it was easy and I could do it quick, I probably would," he said.

Although Attorney General Jay Nixon unveiled the new online form yesterday, it is not for complaints about the work environment.

Discrimination suits or complaints like Dustin's still need to be filed at the county courthouse or with the help of a lawyer. The fast online feature is actually made more for when employers try to skip out on worker's compensation or they don't file their taxes correctly.

Lawyers said it is important for employees not to assume the online form applies to discrimination complains.

"There are very strict time limits in discrimination cases and the only concern that I would have is that some employee would submit this form on the last possible day thinking that they had covered themselves when in fact they had not because there is not a lot of forgiveness in Missouri law for missing the deadlines for filings." said Employment Lawyer Todd Werts.

Employees can benefit quickly by reporting tax or wage frauds. However, employees need legal help for work complaints not listed on the Attorney General's website.

In Missouri, discrimination claims must be filed within 180 days of the act committed.