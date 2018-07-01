New Online Process for Citizens Applying for Concealed Carry Weapon Permit

BOONE COUNTY - Officials in the Boone County Sheriff's Department say effective January 1, 2013, citizens applying for a Concealed Carry Weapon permit for the first time or renewing an existing permit can complete the initial stage of the process online at www.showmeboone.com/sheriff and by clicking ONLINE SERVICES.

By completing the initial form online citizens can expedite the application/renewal process and save time. After completing the form online, applicants will receive an email requesting they respond to the Sheriff's Department to be fingerprinted and pay the required fees. Upon arrival at the Sheriff's Department an applicant should inform Information Center personnel they submitted an online CCW application.

After a background check ensuring an applicant successfully meets all the requirements, they will be notified when the CCW permit is ready to be picked up at the Sheriff's Department. An applicant who does not meet the necessary requirements will be notified by mail the CCW permit is denied and with an explanation.

Applying online is not mandatory and citizens can still begin the initial application and renewal process in person at the Sheriff's Department. By offering online options, the CCW permit process is more convenient and less time consuming for applicants.

THIS ONLINE SERVICE IS AVAILABLE ONLY AT THE BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT AND DOES NOT AFFECT THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT THE ASHLAND OR HALLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENTS.