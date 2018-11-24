New organization asks hunters to help in missing person cases

STE. GENEVIEVE - A newly formed non-profit organization, Support the Hurting, is urging hungers, farmers, and other outdoor enthusiast to join as volunteer partners with law enforcement and the loved ones of missing persons.

Law enforcement and the husband of 52-year-old Lynn Messer, who disappeared on the night of July 7th, are urging Missouri hunters to become part of their search efforts. Lynn Messer disappeared from her rural home in Ste. Genevieve County. Her husband, Kerry Messer, woke up to the sounds of thunder and discovered his wife was missing.

"We are urging deer hunters across Missouri to become part of our extended search team," Messer said. "If a hunter comes across any item that might help law enforcement, we are asking them to take a photo and record a GPS ping or other location documentation."

The Missouri Department of Conservation is also being encouraged to help inform hunters how to identify potential of items of interest and report them to law enforcement authorities.

Hunters are encouraged to be on the lookout for newer and "out of place" articles such as clothing, jewelry, or prescription eyeglasses rather than items that would clearly not be connected to any investigation. "If a hunter were to discover something out of the ordinary, we ask they do not move it. It is very important to document such items and send that information to local law enforcement" Messer said.

Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2, is Youth Deer Hunt weekend, while tens of thousands of hunters enjoy the great outdoors, hunters are encouraged to keep their eyes open.