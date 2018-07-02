New Ownership to Operate Molly Brown Home in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) - A small home that is a landmark in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal is under new ownership.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig reports that the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Lisa and Ken Marks of the Hannibal History Museum Foundation to operate the Molly Brown home.

Another couple, Vicki and Terrell Dempsey, donated the home to the city in 2007, but the small museum struggled to break even financially. The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau has operated the home between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year. The attraction, childhood home of the Titanic's legendary Molly Brown, draws about 1,500 visitors annually.