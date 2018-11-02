New pavement method seeks to eliminate traffic and cut costs

KINGDOM CITY - Construction crews started work Wednesday on a stretch of Route 54 near Kingdom City. The crews are using a new and environmentally friendly method of pavement which reuses the old asphalt instead of bringing in new.

"In this particular case, they are able to salvage the material in place, it never leaves the project by mulling up two inches and adding an asphalt rejuvenator which is something I feel like is adding life to that existing asphalt," Patty Lemongelli MoDot materials engineer said.

Dustrol Inc. the company who uses the Hot-In-Place recycling method said it seeks to reduce traffic levels and cut construction costs by 60 percent as compared to traditional methods.

While the method has not been used in the state of Missouri since 2007, it is grown in popularity across 15 other states.

Roads eligible to use the method are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. If there is not too much wear and tear like deep cracks or potholes the road material can be recycled.

Despite the difference in methods, Lemongelli said "drivers really aren't going to see a difference or feel a difference."