New Phone Scam Hitting Missourians

COLUMBIA - A phone scam from a number originating in Jamaica hit a couple Sunday. The scammer claims to be working with the company Publishers Clearing House, telling the victim they've won $5.5 million and a 2012 Mercedes. The scammer goes on to tell the victim that they can buy a $399 money card in lieu of paying taxes on the money.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, call the Missouri Attorney General's office Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.