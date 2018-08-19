New "Pill" Raises Debate

7 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, August 25 2010 Aug 25, 2010 Wednesday, August 25, 2010 4:43:07 AM CDT August 25, 2010 in News
Source: News Service
ST. LOUIS - Missouri women have a new option for preventing an unintended pregnancy. It's called "ella," an emergency contraception pill approved recently by the FDA that reduces the chances of pregnancy for up to five days after unprotected sex. Critics of emergency contraception say it's really a form of abortion, because it prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb. But the Rev. Rebecca Turner, executive director of Faith Aloud, says the new pill will not disrupt an existing pregnancy.

"The real conflict comes from those people who say that life begins at fertilization rather than at the beginning of pregnancy."

Turner says ella is an improvement over "Plan B," which loses its ability to prevent pregnancy after three days. "Plan B" is the most widely used emergency contraception pill available over the counter for women 17 and older. Ella's approval may intensify the debate over whether doctors and pharmacists can refuse to prescribe or fill emergency contraception prescriptions, Turner adds.

"It's possible that women will really have to ask for it. We don't yet have enough experience with it, since it has just been approved, to know if pharmacies are going to be good about carrying it, if doctors are going to be good about prescribing it." Missouri has no statutes related to emergency contraception.

As a result, Turner says, it's at hospitals' discretion whether or not they will provide it. "Many emergency rooms are still not doing this, but it just makes good sense that every woman who has been a victim of rape would want to know that she can prevent pregnancy at that time and not be worrying about whether or not a pregnancy is going to occur." The National Institutes of Health estimate more than 25,000 women become pregnant every year after being sexually assaulted.

More News

Grid
List

Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:23:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:01:59 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:30:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

SEMO dorm to allow dogs
SEMO dorm to allow dogs
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:17:10 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:44:16 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:01:36 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:48:56 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:42:55 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:34:39 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:01:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Moberly police search for Break Time robber
Moberly police search for Break Time robber
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 74°
12am 74°
1am 74°
2am 73°