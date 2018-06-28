New Pork Plant Expanding

ST. JOSEPH - Triumph Foods says it's adding a second shift to its pork-processing plant in St. Joseph. The move will add around one-thousand jobs. Jerry Lehenbauer, the company's vice president, says the second shift will begin operations this summer although it hasn't yet set an exact date. The plant, which opened in January, has drawn meatpacking workers from across the Midwest and Great Plains. City officials say the plant has ramped up faster than initially expected and currently employs 13-hundred. The opening of Triumph's 150 (m) million dollar plant was delayed from last fall by an explosion during construction.