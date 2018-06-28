New Prescription Drug Plan to Ease Costs

Now, a new plan hopes to ease their worries. Seniors can begin applying again for the Missouri RX Prescription Plan which takes effect this November. After participants pay their Medicare premiums, Missouri RX will cover half of their out-of-pocket costs.

The plan covers all Medicare prescription drug plans, but there are eligibility requirements. You have to be a resident of Missouri, enrolled in Medicare, with a single person's income limited to $19,140 a year and married couple's limited to $25,660.

The state said the Missouri RX Prescription Plan already has helped at least 150,000 Missouri residents and, officials hope to add 60,000 by November.