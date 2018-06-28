New president selected for Lindenwood University

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. CHARLES - James Evans is named president of Lindenwood University. Evans became acting president of the 180-year-old liberal arts university in August 2006 upon the death of Dennis Spellmann. Evans has worked at Lindenwood for 32 years, first as a psychology professor and dean of social sciences. He was later appointed dean of sciences, dean of faculty and provost. Evans said he'll emphasize academics, technology and community partnerships, as well as the university's mission. Evans holds a doctorate in research psychology and a master's degree in psychology from Iowa State University. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Geneva College in Pennsylvania.