New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students

COLUMBIA — Most international students will not be impacted by a new executive order limiting certain visas.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order that will begin suspending certain work visas in the United States starting June 24.

This order suspends the entry H-1B, H-2B, H-4, L-1, L-2 and certain J-1 visa holders who are currently outside of the United States.

This order is an effort made by the President to lower the unemployment rates for U.S. citizens.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed that this order will not apply to most students, since the order applies to work visas.

Kelsey Wu, an international student who recently graduated from MU, said she doesn't think the order will impact her.

“I don’t think it’s going to effect any student who has recently graduated” said Kelsey Wu, a recent international graduate from MU. “We are still on the F-1 which is the student status”.

MU is advising international students to consult with university officials before finalizing any plans for travel outside of the U.S.