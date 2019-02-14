New process makes it easier to repair potholes in Columbia

Photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works

COLUMBIA - Potholes are just one of many inconveniences associated with colder temperatures in the winter.

Columbia Public Works announced a new process to report potholes on Wednesday, making it faster and more cost-effective.

The City of Columbia, "is now using an Asphalt Recycler to make a hot mix for repairing potholes," according to the city's website. It says the hot mix can be used any time of the year and reduces the repair cost by up to 40 percent.

Depending on the road, residents can report potholes to the city or the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation covers some roads, while the City of Columbia covers others.

MoDOT maintains 23 roadways in Columbia. Call 573-874-2489 for assistance in determining who maintains a particular roadway. Residents can also visit the Columbia Public Works website to report a local pothole online.