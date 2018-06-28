New Program Designed to Help Recruiters

The National Guard is in the process of recruiting more guardsmen for a job in recruiting.

"The Guard Recruiter Assistance Program is an innovative way of looking at strength management in the National Guard," commented General Sidwell of the National Guard.

The program is new and somewhat experimental.

Missouri has been chosen to be one of the pilot states to implement the program. A recruiter assistant gets $1000 for each new recruit who enlists, and an another $1000 when the new recruit reports to basic training. A new recruiting assistant can get another $1000 for each recruit who's been in the guard before and an additional $1000 when that recruit finishes four training courses . The recruiters the assistants are helping benefit as well.

"It makes them give them more time to do their job and less time having to go out and get recruits. Recruits will come to them and they can do a better job of processing," said General Sidwell.

Missouri is one of the first five states to kick off the pilot program, and we rank 12 in the nation for recruiting numbers. It begins on December 1 and by the end of January eleven more states plan to join the program.