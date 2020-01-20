New Program Lets Vet Students Operate On Humane Society Animals

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 11 2012 Apr 11, 2012 Wednesday, April 11, 2012 2:13:00 PM CDT April 11, 2012 in News
By: Veronica Polivanaya
loading

COLUMBIA - The MU College of Veterinary Medicine and the Central Missouri Humane Society have joined forces in a program that will allow veterinary students to provide the animals with surgical care free of charge. The program began two weeks ago, but has already saved the shelter approximately $2,250. 

In that time, the students have spayed 13 cats and 18 dogs, and neutered 9 cats and 20 dogs, for a grand total of 60 animals. 

"The average student at the MU, before this program started, performed anywhere from one to, at most, three surgeries before they graduated," program supervisor Matthew Prator said. "And immediately after graduation, they were licensed and expected to hit the ground running and start performing surgeries from day one without having much experience at all. With the program, the goal is to take those 1-3 surgeries and make it more like, 12-15 surgeries."

Four students participate in the program at any given time. They usually switch out with other students every three weeks. Currently, students only spay and neuter the animal, but Prator expects them to take on more complicated procedures in the future. Shelters typically cannot afford complex procedures for the animals that come through their doors. By allowing the students to do them instead, Prator said the animals become more adoptable. 

"Currently, euthanasia rates in American shelters are about 50 percent," Prator said. "Looking at numbers from other veterinary schools who have similar programs, they're achieving 80 to 90 percent adoption rates with animals who have the student perform the surgeries. We're basically almost doubling the adoption rates."

But the animals aren't the only ones benefiting from the program.

"It helps free up our schedule in terms of our low-cost spaying and neutering, and it helps us offer those services to people in the community that need it the most," said Colin LaVaute, Central Missouri Humane Society Shelter Relations Coordinator. 

The surgeries take place in an MU facility off campus. Prator said the isolation is necessary to keep the shelter animals safe from animals with other ailments. 

"Say, for example, an animal who's suffering from cancer and is going through chemotherapy treatment. Those animals, while they're receiving treatment are going to have a weakened immune system because of the medications, so we're trying to reduce the risk of these common, and usually not so serious diseases becoming much more serious in those already compromised patients."

Currently, MU is only working with the Central Missouri Humane Society, but Prator said he hopes the program will expand to more rural areas throughout Missouri. 

"Cities like St. Louis and Kansas City have quite large shelters that already have established protocols and their own veterinarians on staff who perform all their surgeries for them," Prator said. "It really is the rural shelters where we can do the most good. Not only are they much more underfunded, but certain smaller communities also don't even have their own veterinary staff or the ability to perform these surgeries."

The university currently funds the program, but Prator said the money is limited and might run out soon. Those interested in helping can donate money through the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. 

More News

Grid
List

Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 5:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Columbia celebrates 37th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Columbia celebrates 37th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia will host several events on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 4:02:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in Continuous News

Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:57:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:37:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 1:19:50 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
(CNN)- The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility"... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:43:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - A teenager who was critically wounded during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died.... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 10:22:15 AM CST January 19, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 10:06:00 AM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Students showcase creativity with Legos
Students showcase creativity with Legos
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 6:53:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 6:25:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
COLUMBIA - With more than 450 attendees, Bur Oak brewery was packed for the fifth annual 2020 MO Bacon &... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:48:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A few days after her son was born on Super Bowl Sunday Ellen Gill learned he... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection to shots fired reported on Friday night at the Walmart on Broadway,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:03:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:56:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
FULTON - Inspirational speaker and former Minor League Baseball outfielder Chris Singleton, who lost his mother in a shooting at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:01:00 AM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 6:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 5:24:21 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 12°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 12°
9am 12°
10am 13°
11am 15°