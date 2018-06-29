New Proposal Could Make Police Hiring Changes

JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will cast ballots in one week on city council members should be able to hire or fire members of the police department that serve under a police chief.

The ballot issue removes the city council from the hiring and firing process to decrease the time it takes an applicant to be hired.

The issue also states the city council should be removed from the hiring and firing of non-police positions below the level of department directors.

This issue was started by the five-member administration committee within the city council. Bob Scrivner, a member of that committee, said this bill will benefit members of the community.

Interm City Counselor Drew W. Hilpert said if this proposal passes, it will eliminate the chance of politics when hiring officers.

"You don't want to hire people because they are your buddy, you want to hire them because they are qualified for the job. This has never happened with us but now, it never will," said Hilpert.

This ballot issue was approved by the city council in December 2011. The election takes place April 3.